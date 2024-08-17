10 volcanic tremors logged in Bulusan

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) logged 10 volcanic tremors in Mount Bulusan in the Provice of Sorsogon within 24 hours.

The volcano’s edifice is inflated and it emitted 100-meter plume on 16 August which drifted northeast.

Mount Bulusan remains under Alert level 1, meaning it is now at a low level of unrest.

However, state volcanologists advised the public to remain vigilant.

Entry into the four-kilometer radius of the Permanent Danger Zone is prohibited.

Flying any aircraft close to the volcano is not recommended as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions may occur.