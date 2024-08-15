South Korean faces deportation over telco fraud

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday reported that a South Korean man wanted in Seoul for telecom fraud was arrested and will be deported.

The foreign national —identified as Park Seul Ki, was arrested on 12 August at his home in Parañaque City by agents of the Bureau of Immigration’s Fugitive Search Unit.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco said that Park was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Hong Sung district court and the central district prosecutor’s office in Seoul, according to Interpol’s National Central Bureau in Manila.

He was charged with fraud for violating South Korea’s telecommunications company law.

South Korean authorities accused Park of being part of a syndicate that used voice phishing to defraud victims.

Syndicate members allegedly posed as government investigators to con victims into providing personal information for fraudulent activities.

Tansingco said Park had been hiding in the Philippines since 2016 to escape prosecution. His passport had been canceled by the South Korean government, making him an undocumented alien.

Park is detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, while awaiting deportation.

The BI chief said that once deported, he will be permanently barred from re-entering the Philippines.

He added that Park’s arrest was in compliance with a 2017 summary deportation order issued by the BI Board of Commissioners declaring him an undesirable alien.