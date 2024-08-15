‘Katarungan Caravan’ kicks off second leg

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla expressed his full commitment to provide every Filipino a better access to justice, especially persons deprived of liberty who are separated from society.

In line with this, the DoJ launched the 2nd leg of its Katarungan Caravan at the Medium Security Compound, New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

This significant activity was led by the DoJ Action Center headed by program director Joan Carla Guevarra, under the supervision of Undersecretary Margarita N. Gutierrez.

It also marks the first implementation of DoJ’s memorandum of agreement with Philippine Association of Law Schools, with San Sebastian College of Law Legal Aid Office and the Emilio Aguinaldo College of Law leading the way with their law students and supervising lawyers.

Lawyers from the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Rizal Chapter, the Legal Aid Society of the Philippines and Calleja Law Office also heeded the call for legal aid.