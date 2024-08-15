METRO
Alagang QCPD conducts health services
Quezon City Police District (QCPD)’s Medical and Dental Unit (DMDU) conducted health visitations in different police stations, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of its personnel.
QCPD director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, the health visits included a lecture on dental profiling, dental services, medical consultations, health monitoring and blood pressure checks for PUPCs (Persons Under Police Custody). The DMDU also provided IEC materials, dental kits, and a RHE lecture.
First visited police stations were the Cubao (Police Station 7) and Galas Police Stations (PS-11).