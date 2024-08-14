Wanted man arrested at NAIA

Authorities reported that a male overseas Filipino worker was arrested last Monday at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 upon arrival from Singapore who was wanted for reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injuries.

The man — a Parañaque resident — was nabbed by operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group’s Anti-Transnational Crime Unit and the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) by virtue of a 2016 warrant of arrest.

The warrant was issued by Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 19 in the National Capital Judicial Region, with a bail set at P2,000.

Officers informed the suspect of his rights and read the charges against him, recording the arrest on body-worn camera in compliance with Supreme Court rules.

He was brought to Camp Crame for further proceedings.

PNP-AVSEGROUP director Brig. Gen. Christopher N. Abrahano said the arrest highlights the group’s commitment to law enforcement at airports.

“The PNP AVSEGROUP remains steadfast in upholding justice and serving with the highest standards of law enforcement,” Abrahano said.