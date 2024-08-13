CIAO ROSANNA!

Rosanna Ocampo has arrived! Making a grand entrance in one of the major fashion capitals of the world, her new collection is a love story to the islands -- a romantic harmony of color and raffia.

The popular fiber, a tropical staple used for décor and accessories, has now found its way onto haute couture fashion.

“We have never worked with the raffia element,” says Rosanna. “I think it’s something special, and I really wanted to go the extra mile.”

The color combinations are beautifully fused with the luxe appeal of raffia. The celebrated designer decided to make her debut in the raffia scene by incorporating it into the collection. Think sexy pieces for flirty adventures or loungewear and flowing maxi dresses -- both sides of summer, exciting and relaxed -- showcasing the raffia design. To prove her point, Rosanna says, “The haute material is durable and ready to withstand the wash and wear of many summer jaunts. That’s one less thing to worry about when all you want to do is have fun.”

Since 2008, Rosanna has consistently created fashion with resonance. Her designs are a fusion of femininity, flirtatiousness and sensuality, with a keen eye for textures, colors and prints. This renowned designer’s vision empowers women to embrace their multifaceted roles, leaving a legacy marked by creativity, elegance and a fearless embrace of individuality.

This designer’s debut at Milan Fashion Week is a testament to coming full circle as she returns to the city where she was schooled and trained at the Instituto Marangoni. This international breakthrough fulfills her desire to put the oftentimes-dubbed creative Philippine fashion on the map, joining several outstanding Filipino talents who have captured the hearts of many around the world.

ROSANNA T. OCAMPO INC. is at The East Offices Building, 114 Aguirre Street, Legaspi Village, Makati City.