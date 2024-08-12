Yulo, other Olympic heroes getting royal welcome

Gymnast Carlos Yulo and the other Filipino athletes will arrive home Tuesday night to an adoring nation buoyed by their performances in the Paris Olympics.

Yulo, 24, will be the star of the huge delegation that will land at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City at around 6 p.m. Yulo captured two gold medals in the Games.

With Yulo will be boxing bronze medalists Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, as well as ranking officials of the Philippine Olympic Committee led by its president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, of the Philippine Sports Commission led by chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann, and other national sports association leaders.

From Villamor, the athletes will proceed to Malacañang where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos will welcome them with a dinner before handing out their cash incentives.

Yulo will get the lion’s share of the prizes as his two gold medals are worth P20 million in accordance with Republic Act 10699.

Petecio and Villegas stand to receive P2 million each, while the rest of the Olympians will receive cash prizes from the Chief Executive for being part of the greatest Filipino Olympic delegation ever.

Yulo will be conferred the Presidential Medal of Merit, while the other athletes will receive Presidential Citations.

“There will be an awarding ceremony at the Palace to confer certain awards that the President has the right to give,” Chief of Presidential Protocol Reichel Quiñones said.

“For example, there will be Presidential Citations for all the athletes and for Mr. Yulo a special award, the Presidential Medal of Merit.”

“The Presidential Citations for Ms. Villegas and Ms. Petecio specifically mention that they’re receiving them for their bronze medals.”

The following day will be very busy for Yulo and the other Olympians.

The City of Manila has organized a hero’s welcome that will be highlighted by a grand parade that will start at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City and will pass through Roxas Boulevard, P. Burgos Street, Finance Road, Taft Avenue, Quirino Avenue, and Adriatico Street before arriving at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Dale de Vera said the athletes will receive monetary incentives.

“The President will be announcing the cash incentives during the welcome honors for the Olympians. The President will be announcing the figures tomorrow,” De Vera said.

“Originally, we had been thinking that they could arrive a little bit earlier, but since they are arriving at 6 p.m., we thought it would be best to have the parade the next day,” Quiñones said.

“For the end of the program, we wanted them to have that moment to themselves,” the Chief of Presidential Protocol noted.

Regarding the nature of the welcome rites, Quiñones emphasized that the event is designed to be a “heroes’ welcome” focused on honoring the athletes’ achievements.

“The way I think from the organized committee is that they want it to be a heroes’ welcome, and it will be very much focused on them and what they have done to honor the nation,” she said.

Quiñones said the events will be “simple but meaningful.”