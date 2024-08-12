Rublev, Popyrin arrange ATP Montreal final duel

MONTREAL, Canada (AFP) — Andrey Rublev powered into his second ATP Masters 1000 final of the season on Sunday as he lined up a title match against Alexei Popyrin in Montreal.

Fifth seed Rublev, who won the Madrid Masters title in May, overcame a two-hour rain interruption as he beat Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-2 in their semifinal.

He faces off Monday evening for the trophy against Australian Popyrin, who put out last week’s ATP Washington winner Sebastian Korda 7-6 (7/0), 6-3 in 92 minutes.

Rublev has had a patchy 2024, melting down several times on court in frustration with his play and being disqualified last February in Dubai for blowing up at a linesman.

But the Russian, who skipped the Paris Olympics to be prepared for the North American hardcourts that continue next week in Cincinnati, said he made the right scheduling choice.

“That was the plan, to be set for the US Open,” he said.

“I guess if I’m in the finals of Montreal, it must be working.”

Rublev will be competing in the sixth Masters final of his career and tuned up for the title bid by knocking out top-seeded world number one Jannik Sinner in a Saturday quarter final.

He said it was not easy facing Arnaldi, whose ranking will move to around 30th, putting him in the frame for a US Open seeding.

“He can hit hard out of nowhere and doesn’t give you any rhythm. The wind did not help,” Rublev said.

“After the rain delay I played much better. I was focused and could dictate and play more aggressive.”

Popyrin twice traded first-set breaks with Korda, but totally dominated the tiebreaker to love.

The Aussie broke to start the second set and held the margin all the way to victory as he reached his first Masters final.

“It means the world to reach this final, it’s amazing,” he said.

“It’s an amazing feeling and achievement. I have to pat myself on the back.”

“But tomorrow will be all hands on deck and back to work.”

“The first set was topsy-turvy, a few breaks here and there. But I stayed mentally strong and took momentum into the tiebreaker.”