Comelec holds voter registration for PDLs

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will conduct a special voter registration for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) on Monday and Tuesday, 12-13 August, at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City.

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. announced that approximately 2,431 PDLs will be eligible to participate in the special registration as their cases are still under appeal.

“Even if they are behind bars, unless convicted with finality, their constitutional right to suffrage must be upheld,” Catapang said, referencing Comelec's Resolution No. 9371. This resolution allows all PDLs to register and vote under the following conditions:

Those confined in jail or formally charged with any crime and awaiting or undergoing trial.

Those serving a sentence of imprisonment for less than one year.

Those whose conviction of crimes involving disloyalty to the duly constituted government, such as rebellion, sedition, violation of firearms laws, or any crime against national security, or any other crime, is on appeal.

Catapang added that security arrangements for this special registration are in place, with CSINSP Henry Avila serving as the Ground Commander and support from various NBP and NHQ units. Assistance will also be provided by the PNP Muntinlupa City.

Meanwhile, 500 PDLs from NBP were transferred to San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm last night. The transfer includes 200 individuals from the maximum security compound, 200 from the medium security compound, and 100 from the Reception and Diagnostic Center.

“Since January of this year, we have transferred 5,770 PDLs from NBP to various operating prisons and penal farms as part of our decongestion program and preparation for the closure of NBP by 2028,” Catapang said.