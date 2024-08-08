Security for Kadayawan ensured, SIMEX conducted

DAVAO CITY – To ensure a peaceful and safe 39th Kadayawan Festival, the city's safety and security cluster conducted a surprise two-part simulation exercise (SIMEX) in two critical areas on Wednesday, 7 August.

The first scenario involved an unattended baggage containing an improvised explosive device (IED) left at the Dumalag road junction on Davao City Coastal Road. A civilian spotted the baggage and immediately reported it to a passing patrol car. A K9 unit team was promptly dispatched to secure the area.

The second scenario simulated an IED explosion outside the Central Convenience Store on Roxas Avenue, resulting in multiple casualties.

The Kadayawan Festival opens on 8 August, with major events including the Ironman 70.3 race on 11 August, and the Pamulak sa Kadayawan and Indak-indak on 18 August, which will also mark the festival’s closing.

Thousands of spectators and participants are expected to fill the city's major streets.

Present during the SIMEX were personnel from Task Force Davao (TFD), Davao City Police Office (DCPO), Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), 911 EMS, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Regional Forensic Unit 11 (RFU XI), National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA XI), Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Regional Maritime Unit (RMU XI), Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao (NFEM), and Tactical Operations Group (TOG 11).

Col. Darren Comia, TFD commander, said the SIMEX aimed to test the effectiveness of the city's Culture of Security and Anti-Terror Campaign, as well as assess the readiness and coordination of the safety and security cluster and other concerned units.

He added that the exercise was conducted to further ensure the safety and security of the month-long Kadayawan Festival.

Comia urged Dabawenyos and visitors to practice the culture of security, emphasizing the motto, “Kapag may nakita, Dapat Magsalita.” He encouraged residents to cooperate with security forces and be proactive in reporting suspicious activities, people, and unattended baggage.

Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) head Angel Sumagaysay highlighted that maintaining peace and order is a shared responsibility. “The success in maintaining the peace and order of our city also relies on the support of the community as they are also our frontliners,” he said.

The PSSO and TFD assured the public that the city remains free from any terror threat but emphasized that the safety and security cluster remains on high alert.