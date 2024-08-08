Lyles nears Olympic treble

PARIS, France (AFP) — Noah Lyles qualified for the 200-meter final to stay on track for the first Olympic men’s sprint treble since Usain Bolt achieved the feat at the 2016 Rio Games.

The American three-time world champion, who won the 100m by five thousandths of a second from Jamaican Kishane Thompson in 9.79 seconds, finished second in his semi-final behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo.

Tebogo, also a finalist in the 100m, struck a psychological blow against Lyles, crossing the line in 19.96 seconds, while Lyles timed 20.08 seconds.

America’s Kenny Bednaraek, the second-fastest in the world this year over the distance, clocked 20.00 seconds to edge out Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic in the first semifinal.

Erriyon Knighton of the US, the 20-year-old who has been a silver and bronze medalist over 200m at the past two world championships, qualified first from the third semifinal, clocking 20.09 seconds, ahead of Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh.

The two next-fastest qualifiers were Zimbabwe’s Tapiwanashe Makarawu and his compatriot Makanakaishe Charamba, meaning defending Olympic champion Andre De Grasse does not qualify after a season in which the Canadian has been beset by injuries.