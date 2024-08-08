Luxury for Dad at Rustan’s

Luxury isn’t just for the ladies! In fact, our favorite gentlemen deserve to be spoiled, too. If you’re looking for ideas on what to gift your hubby or dad, Rustan’s is the perfect place to be!
They recently invited us to their “Celebrating Dad” event — an evening for the dashing and dapper dads, and the people in their life who want to get them something they deserve. While it’s a long way till Father’s Day, it doesn’t mean gifting is out of the question, right?
It featured luxury brands like Emporio Armani, Portuguese Flannel, Randolf, Kelvin Morales and many more.
Rustan’s curated menswear proves that gentlemen of every style can look polished for whatever the day brings. There to showcase this were their ‘Model Dads’ — Rep. Franz Pumaren, Mayor Francis Zamora, Rikki Dee and Rep. Mikee Romero — who showcased their signature looks curated by John Tee. They all looked so slick!
The store offered bespoke styling consultations care of Filipino fashion designers Kelvin Morales, Viña Romero, Ched Studios and Randolf’s RJ Santos. Plus, grooming consultations from prestigious beauty brands to pamper our beloved dads. What a treat!
And what treat for fathers would be complete without whisky? Of course, Rustan’s treated them to a whisky tasting hosted by Jura. Happily buzzed and looking good, we had a great time joining some games, catching up and going around the beautiful curations. Can’t wait to see our dashing dads with their new looks after this. Cheers to every dad, and to Rustan’s for this thoughtful concept!