Luxury for Dad at Rustan’s

If you’re looking for ideas on what to gift your hubby or dad, Rustan’s is the perfect place to be!
Agile Zamora

Luxury isn’t just for the ladies! In fact, our favorite gentlemen deserve to be spoiled, too. If you’re looking for ideas on what to gift your hubby or dad, Rustan’s is the perfect place to be!

They recently invited us to their “Celebrating Dad” event — an evening for the dashing and dapper dads, and the people in their life who want to get them something they deserve. While it’s a long way till Father’s Day, it doesn’t mean gifting is out of the question, right?

Beng Dee, Lynette de Guzman, Junie Peña, Ines Tambunting and Isabella Fernandez.
Angola Consul Helen Ong and Jill Tan.
Ces Rodriguez and Mags Cue.
Cholo Evans
Dong Ronquillo and Michelle Takijima.
Bobby Alvarez, the columinist and Chris Badiola.
Johnny Wong
It featured luxury brands like Emporio Armani, Portuguese Flannel, Randolf, Kelvin Morales and many more.

Rustan’s curated menswear proves that gentlemen of every style can look polished for whatever the day brings. There to showcase this were their ‘Model Dads’ — Rep. Franz Pumaren, Mayor Francis Zamora, Rikki Dee and Rep. Mikee Romero — who showcased their signature looks curated by John Tee. They all looked so slick!

Rikki Dee, Rep. Franz Pumaren, Mayor Francis Zamora and Rep. Mikee Romero.
Milka Romero
Nikki Tang and Girlie Rodriguez.
Odette Pumaren and Keri Zamora.
Sheila Romero and Linda Ley.
Tokie Tantoco and Suzette Ayson.
Yoli Ayson and Len Olbes.
The store offered bespoke styling consultations care of Filipino fashion designers Kelvin Morales, Viña Romero, Ched Studios and Randolf’s RJ Santos. Plus, grooming consultations from prestigious beauty brands to pamper our beloved dads. What a treat!

And what treat for fathers would be complete without whisky? Of course, Rustan’s treated them to a whisky tasting hosted by Jura. Happily buzzed and looking good, we had a great time joining some games, catching up and going around the beautiful curations. Can’t wait to see our dashing dads with their new looks after this. Cheers to every dad, and to Rustan’s for this thoughtful concept!

