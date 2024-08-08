LTO conducts surprise inspection on dealers

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II on Thursday discovered about 600 pairs of unused license plates at a car dealership in Quezon City, a sign of improper distribution rather than a shortage.

“There is no longer a backlog of license plates for four-wheel vehicles,” Mendoza said. “The problem is these plates are not being distributed properly.”

Mendoza said the LTO is pushing for the implementation of a “No Plate, No Travel” policy, especially for four-wheel vehicles, to address the issue.

The LTO chief blamed some motorists for not claiming their plates because they can still operate vehicles without them. He directed LTO offices nationwide to work with car dealers and local governments to distribute the unclaimed plates.