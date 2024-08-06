Phl, PNG strengthened ties

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the Philippines and Papua New Guinea have fostered stronger diplomatic relations during the tenure of outgoing Ambassador of Papua New Guinea to the Philippines Betty Palaso.

During Palaso's farewell call in Malacañan on Tuesday, Marcos lauded the ambassador for her exemplary service in the Philippines over the past five years.

"Your stay in the Philippines has been relatively long. It lasted five years," Marcos told Palaso.

"Well, many things have developed over the past, in the five years you have been here. The exchange has been very fruitful for both our countries," Marcos added.

Marcos also mentioned that Palaso's efforts have significantly contributed to the growth and strengthening of the partnership between the Philippines and Papua New Guinea.

He emphasized the importance of these ties in promoting mutual economic, cultural, and political interests.

Palaso then expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the Philippines as she reflected on her experiences in the country.

"I enjoyed the past five years. It has been an honor and a privilege to do everything, serving here as well," she said.

As the ambassador of Papua New Guinea to the Philippines, Palaso gave her letter of credence on 19 March 2019. Before she was appointed, Palaso was in charge of the PNG Internal Revenue Commission from 2007 to 2018.

It was one of the first countries to officially accept PNG as a sovereign nation on 16 September 1975, after being run by Australia for 70 years. The Philippines was one of the first countries to do this.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Fisheries Cooperation is what the Philippines and PNG have signed to work together. When the MOU on Fisheries Cooperation was renewed in February, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) asked the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) for its final thoughts and suggestions.

As of 2022, BFAR has been in talks for the draft MOU. The MOU ended on 1 February but it doesn't say that it will automatically be extended when it ends.

Frabelle Fishing Corp., RD Fishing Group (which has six subsidiary fishing companies), TSP Marine Industries, and Trans-Pacific Journey Fishing Corp. are the four main Philippine companies that fish in PNG seas.