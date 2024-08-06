BIR, Ateneo team up vs ‘ghost receipts’

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is using a new algorithm to crack down on ghost receipts, a persistent problem in the Philippines as it announced Tuesday it has partnered with the mathematics department of Ateneo de Manila University to develop the software, which can identify fraudulent receipts with high accuracy.

“The BIR is grateful for the algorithm developed by talented students of the Ateneo de Manila University — Math Department,” BIR commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. said.

“This algorithm empowers the BIR to identify Ghost Receipts through Mathematics and data analytics,” he added.