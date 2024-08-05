QCPD focuses on health with 3-day program

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan announced on Monday that the QCPD is conducting a three-day Enhanced Monitoring of Police Overall Wellness (EMPOW) program for its personnel.

From 5-7 August, 2024, 624 uniformed and non-uniformed members of QCPD will participate in the program. The initiative targets QCPD personnel aged 40 and above who have undergone their Annual Physical Examination (APE) between January and December 2023. The program includes both those with normal health results and those requiring further evaluation due to identified medical issues.

The three-day health and wellness program will feature a range of activities, including dental and nutritional counseling, dental profiling, medical evaluations, and stress management sessions.

The EMPOW program aims to increase health awareness among police personnel, promote early detection of health issues, provide comprehensive health monitoring and follow-up for those with medical conditions, and encourage participation in wellness initiatives to improve overall health and well-being within the police force.

Maranan emphasized the program's importance, stating, "The wellness of our personnel is crucial to maintaining an effective and efficient police force. By ensuring their health, we not only enhance their quality of life but also strengthen our capability to serve and protect the community."