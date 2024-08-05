Makati mayor pushes better teachers’ benefits

The local government of Makati has expressed support for Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Juan Edgardo Angara’s goal to improve the benefits and working conditions of teachers in the country.

In a statement, Makati Mayor Abby Binay mentioned the benefits extended by her administration to national government employees serving in the city, including non-resident public school teachers.

“We deeply value our public school teachers in Makati, and their role in shaping the future of our youth. Teachers are the backbone of our education system, and their well-being is of paramount importance to us in Makati. We regard them as Makatizens who deserve our full support in every way possible,” Binay said.

The mayor stressed that the local government has been extending a wide range of benefits covering both personal and professional aspects of development for teachers as well as non-teaching personnel of DepEd Makati.

She added that aside from giving them access to the comprehensive medical benefits under the Makati Health Program or Yellow Card, the city government has also been providing financial benefits to both teaching and non-teaching DepEd Makati personnel.

“Every year, the city government allocates a budget for various financial incentives for Makati public school teachers, including additional allowances for teachers in the special education (SPED) and Alternative Learning System (ALS) programs,” Binay said.

For this year, the city has allotted P103.5 million for various incentives given to DepEd Makati employees. For their P3,000-monthly allowance, the city has allocated P77.5 million for public school teachers, P5.2 million for teaching-related staff, and P4.3 million for non-teaching personnel.

The city has also earmarked P14.5 million for their fringe benefit of P6,000 given in December.