Boying vows POGO deadline compliance

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla committed to exerting all efforts to meet President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s directive to totally stop all POGO operations in the country by the end of the year.

POGO (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator) firms had been linked to crimes like murder, kidnapping, torture and rape.

The DoJ chief made this assurance along with the deferment of the 60-day deadline set by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for foreigners working in POGO hubs to voluntarily leave the country.

He also emphasized that the DoJ shall fully comply with the President’s directive without compromising human rights, existing laws and international comity, as most of these POGOs are operated by foreign nationals.

“How we will choreograph everything so that everything falls properly into place, until 31 December is the most critical thing without violating people’s rights,” Remulla said.

He also recognized the possibility that some dishonest immigration personnel may take advantage of the POGO exodus for their personal gain.