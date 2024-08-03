Senators, LGU aid 1,625 Davaoeños

On Thursday, 1 August, Senators Christopher "Bong" Go, Robin Padilla, and Francis Tolentino, as well as local government officials headed by Mayor Erlinda Lim, provided assistance to 1,625 indigent residents in Lupon, Davao Oriental, delivering both financial and material aid.

in remarks delivered at the event, Go reaffirmed his commitment to supporting disadvantaged Filipinos through targeted programs aimed at fostering equitable and sustainable recovery.

Mayor Lim acknowledged the support, stating, “Today, we are gathered to witness and celebrate the generosity and compassion extended by our distinguished guest.”

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go highlighted his vision for recovery, focusing on improving access to quality healthcare.

He stated, “Ipinangako ko noon, at paulit-ulit kong ipinapahayag: layunin ko pong dalhin ang gobyerno mas malapit sa inyo. Sa tulong ng Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, at Regional Specialty Centers, nais kong tiyakin na ang serbisyong pangkalusugan ay maaabot ninyo nang mas mabilis at mas maayos.”

Go also committed to continuing his service in improving healthcare access and advocating for better health policies, emphasizing, “Patuloy akong magsusumikap na maging boses ninyo sa Senado, at isusulong ang mga hakbang na makakapagpabuti sa ating kalusugan.”

The centers, established under Republic Act No. 11463, aim to simplify access to medical aid for low-income patients. There are currently 166 Malasakit Centers, including one at Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City.

Go is also pushing for the expansion of Super Health Centers, which offer comprehensive basic health services. These centers will include facilities for outpatient care, diagnostic services, and various specialized treatments. More than 700 Super Health Centers are being established nationwide, with 14 planned for Davao Oriental alone.

Explaining the benefits of the Super Health Centers, Go said, “Ang isang malaking bagay dito ay ang early detection kung may sakit ang isang pasyente. Dahil nasa kanilang komunidad ang Super Health Center, madali na para sa kanya ang magpakonsulta. At kung malalaman agad ang sakit ng isang pasyente, mabibigyan siya ng primary care, malalapatan ng lunas, at lalaki ang tsansa na maka-recover siya sa kanyang sakit.”