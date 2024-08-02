Understanding low glucose levels

As an endocrinologist, most of my patients are worried about high blood glucose levels. But patients can also have low blood glucose levels, or hypoglycemia, where levels are lower than normal — less than 70mg/dL or 3.9 mmol/L. This is can be caused by medications, lack of food, or too much exercise.

Hypoglycemia is uncommon in people who do not have diabetes, though some might feel like they have low glucose levels, even if they don’t. This is called relative hypoglycemia or pseudohypoglycemia, where glucose levels are above 70mg/dL but patients feel symptoms.

This can happen within hours of eating a high-calorie meal or when patients haven’t eaten for many hours. In patients with uncontrolled diabetes this can happen when they are used to higher glucose levels and these levels start coming down to normal range with treatment.