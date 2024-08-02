Navotas solon pushes ‘ayuda fund’ passage

House Committee on Appropriations vice chairperson and Navotas Representative Toby Tiangco on Friday has expressed his full support for the approval of the “ayuda” funding in the proposed 2025 budget.

“The allocation for various assistance programs for our fellow Filipinos totals P253.3 billion. It is crucial that this budget be approved in full to ensure that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s plans to expand government assistance programs are not delayed,” Tiangco said.

“Marcos announced in his third State of the Nation Address the expansion of the Department of Health’s Cancer Assistance program. The proposed P1.205 billion allocation for this initiative will significantly alleviate the burden on Filipinos battling cancer,” the representative added.

Tiangco also commended the increased budget allocation proposed for the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

To recall, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) earlier announced a 7.4 percent increase in the proposed 4Ps budget for 2025, totaling P114.1 billion.

“We see the Marcos administration’s continuous efforts to expand benefits and assistance for our needy countrymen. For Filipino families who rely solely on the government, the substantial funding for programs that can lift them out of poverty is a significant step,” Tiangco said.

“It is also important to fully approve the budget for the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens program to provide relief for our elderly. We should also explore ways to expand this program as many seniors are on the waiting list. Other cash aid programs for seniors must also be passed to address their needs,” he added.

The Navotas lawmaker is also advocating for increased assistance programs, such as the Department of Agriculture’s fuel subsidy program for farmers and fisherfolk due to fluctuating petroleum prices.

“Our struggling fishermen and farmers need focused attention on subsidy programs to mitigate the impact of volatile fuel prices on their livelihoods,” he said.

DBM proposed P35.1 billion and P4.4 billion for DSWD’s Protective Services for Individuals and Families in Difficult Circumstances Program and Sustainable Livelihood Program, respectively.

Meanwhile, the agency’s newly launched Food Stamps Program has a proposed P1.9 billion allocation, while the Department of Labor and Employment’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program seeks a P14.1 billion budget.