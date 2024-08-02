Marcos calls for further strengthening of Phl-Japan ties

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Friday that there is still much to do to strengthen bilateral relations between the Philippines and Japan as the partnership has reached unprecedented levels of cooperation.

During a meeting with Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi in Malacañang, Marcos acknowledged the “stronger than ever” bond between the Philippines and Japan and pledged support for Japan's political leadership.

“I’m happy that you come at a time where the relations between the Philippines and Japan are stronger than they have been in our entire history,” Marcos said.

“But, nonetheless, there is very still much to do. And we look forward to the continuing support from all the political leadership of Japan in all that we have started to do,” Marcos added.

Motegi, who was in Manila for discussions on various bilateral and regional issues, acknowledged the depth of recent talks and underscored the significance of the Japan-US-Philippines Trilateral Summit held in April.

He said he is also elated to see that the trilateral cooperation has been making steady progress.

"We look forward to continuing to support all the legislation and the political leadership of Japan, in all that we have started with you, and Minister (Fumio) Kishida,” Montegi said.

In July 2023, the Philippines and Japan marked 68 years of normalized relations and 12 years of their Strategic Partnership, which began in September 2011.

In February of the previous year, Marcos made an official visit to Japan, where he held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Kishida and met with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Later, in November, Kishida made an official visit to Manila.

Marcos visited Japan anew in December 2023 to attend the 50th ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit. He and the First Lady were welcomed by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.