PUV MODERNIZATION TULOY PA RIN

Iginiit ng Department of Transportation (DoTr) na wala itong balak na pansamantalang ihinto ang pagpapatupad ng Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) kahit pa 22 sa 24 na senador ang pumirma sa isang resolusyon na humihiling na suspendihin muna ang pagpapatupad ng programa.

Ayon kay DoTr Undersecretary Andy Ortega, iginagalang ng ahensya ang mungkahi ng Senado, pero itutuloy pa rin nila ang programa at tatalakayin sa mga apektadong sektor ang mga usapin na ipinunto ng mga mambabatas.

“We always respect our colleagues or friends sa Senado po. So yung resolution na inahain nila ay I do believe pupunta po ‘yan sa Malacañang, sa ating Pangulo, and our President will make the decision regarding that resolution,” paliwanag ni Ortega.

“On the part of the DoTr, we are pursuing the program because we know kaya po nating ayusin ang lahat ng problema sa usapin sa konsultasyon, while we are pushing for, ongoing po yung programa natin,” dagdag niya.

Kung matatandaan, Miyerkules nang pirmahan ng 22 senador ang Senate Resolution 1096 na humihiling sa gobyerno na pansamantalang itigil ang pagpapatupad ng PUVMP, o ang Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP).

Tinukoy ng mga senador ang ilang usapin tungkol sa programa, kabilang ang mataas na bilang ng unconsolidated PUV units, phaseout ng iconic jeepney design, mababang porsiyento ng mga ruta at iba pa.

Sa sulat na ipinadala sa Senado bago pirmahan ang resolusyon, nagbabala si DoTr Secretary Jaime Bautista sa “unintended consequences” kapag itinigil ang programa.

“While we acknowledge that PTMP has faced challenges, allow us to respectfully posit that its overall impact has been overwhelmingly positive. Despite some isolated issues that have arisen, DOTr, along with its attached agencies, are actively addressing them through ongoing review and stakeholder consultations. We remain committed to refining the Program to better meet the needs of our stakeholders,” sabi ni Bautista kay Escudero.

“In conclusion, we respectfully beseech the Honorable Senate to consider the ongoing benefits and improvements of PTMP. A temporary suspension might only halt the positive momentum of the Program, but could also have unintended consequences,” saad pa sa sulat.

Pinayuhan naman ni Ortega ang consolidated PUV operators at mga drayber na magpatuloy lang sa kanilang operasyon sa kabila ng inilabas na Senate resolution.

“Ang sasabihin namin tuloy lang because that’s the order of the President, that’s the order of the Secretary. We have to pursue this program dahil alam po natin we can talk, we can fix and we can improve what we have been doing for the past year,” sabi ng opisyal.

“Kaya po nating ituloy ang programa ngunit nag-uusap po tayo na maayos to improve further. Tulungan po tayo dito. Kailangan po nating ituloy ang programa,” dagdag ni Ortega.

Sa hiwalay na pahayag, sinabi ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) na walang direktiba na nanggagaling sa Palasyo o sa DoTr na itigil ang programa.

“We assure the drivers, operators, and stakeholders who participated in the PUVMP that it will proceed as long as there is no directive coming from the President and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to halt the program,” ayon kay LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III.

Sabi pa ni Guadiz, bagaman iginagalang nila ang pasya ng Senado, “the PUVMP is the government’s response to address the aggravating transport-related problems and the Board remains committed to providing a safe, efficient service to the riding public and a better transport sector.”