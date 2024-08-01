PBA sets PMC renewal

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) will start entertaining renewals of its Privilege Membership Cards (PMC) for the 49th Season starting 5 August onwards.

New applicants may apply starting 19August.

PMC prices are P9,000 for Premium/VIP, P8,000 for Patron A seats at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and Special Ringside seats at Mall of Asia Arena, P6,000 for Patron C at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and Lower Box seats at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Interested parties are requested to call the PBA Ticketing Office at 8470-3258 to 59 and look for Mr. Gerry Mesias or Mr. Samuel Aurellano.

The 49th Season promises to be another year of topnotch sports entertainment that is sure to excite fans here and around the world.