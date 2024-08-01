Pause for reflection

Dear Editor,

The recent call by 22 senators to suspend the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) reignites a debate crucial for the Philippine commuting public as while the program’s goals of safer, more efficient public transportation are undeniably laudable, its implementation has faced significant challenges.

A temporary pause, coupled with a thorough review, could be a valuable opportunity to course-correct and ensure the PUVMP ultimately serves its intended purpose.

This comes as proponents of the PUVMP argue that phasing out jeepneys, often criticized for their poor condition and pollution, is essential for a modern and environmentally friendly transportation system.

New Euro-4 compliant buses are touted as offering a safer and more comfortable ride, but critics point out that the high cost of these vehicles would impact operators and ultimately lead to fare increases.

This financial burden, coupled with the lack of sufficient financing options for jeepney operators to modernize their vehicles, has resulted in a shortage of public transportation options, particularly in remote areas.

The PUVMP’s rollout has also been criticized for its perceived lack of consideration for jeepney drivers and their families, as many rely on jeepney ownership or driving for their livelihood, and the program’s sudden shift has left them scrambling. The government’s assistance programs, while intended to ease the transition, have been deemed inadequate by many.

A temporary suspension of the PUVMP, in my opinion, would allow policymakers to address these concerns.

First, a comprehensive review of the program’s financial feasibility is necessary, as concessionary loans and subsidies for jeepney modernization should be readily available and accessible to operators. Additionally, exploring alternative compliance options, such as retrofitting existing jeepneys to meet emission standards, could be considered.

Second, the impact on the transportation workforce needs careful attention. Programs to retrain and reintegrate displaced jeepney drivers into the modernized system should be prioritized. Additionally, ensuring the livelihood of jeepney owners who may not be able to afford to modernize their vehicles requires a more comprehensive solution.

Third, the program’s rollout strategy should be reevaluated. A gradual, geographically phased approach would allow for better planning and adaptation to local needs. Public information campaigns could be conducted to raise awareness about the program’s benefits and address any concerns.

Ultimately, the goal should be to create a modern public transport system that is not only efficient and safe but inclusive and sustainable. A temporary halt to the PUVMP does not equate to abandoning the program; it represents a chance to address its shortcomings and ensure a smoother, more equitable implementation.

This pause could pave the way for a transportation system that will truly serve the needs of the Filipino people, leaving no one behind.

Lorraine dela Cruz

lorcruz_2001@yahoo.com