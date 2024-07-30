Olympic body fetes Filipino Olympians

The Philippine Olympians Association (POA) recognized the athletes who represented the country in past Olympic Games.

Philippine Sports commissioner Walter Torres and POA president Akiko Thompson led the intimate ceremony in which they awarded OLY Recognition to former delegates of the national squad in the previous editions of the Summer Games.

Among the honorees in the ceremony that was held at the Sports and Dormitory Complex of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde were judoka Benjamin McMurray and fencer Percival Ager, who both competed in the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

Also given honors were Christine Jacob Sandejas of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, Rene Concepcion of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and Jessie Lacuna of the 2010 Singapore Summer Youth Olympics, 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Taekwondo jin Kirstie Elaine Alora was also hailed for her contributions to Team Philippines in the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Alora was accompanied by her mentor, Saint Benilde coach Roberto Cruz, who was also previously honored for his outstanding abilities in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The grantees solemnly took the Filipino Olympian’s oath and pledged to promote the ideals and develop the values of vision, focus, commitment, and discipline of the Olympic Movement in the Philippines.

Alora, who is currently coaching the junior national team and the Saint Benilde varsity squad, said she is grateful to impart her experience and knowledge to emerging players.

“I want to give back to the community as an athlete,” Alora, an Export Management alumna of Saint Benilde, said.

“I think this is also a way of sharing all my learnings and passing it to the next generation.”

POA treasurer Stephen Fernandez, a taekwondo bronze medalist in the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics, commended Alora for motivating the budding prodigies in their respective fields.

He also advised aspiring talents to keep training with determination and focus on their goals.

“You just have to listen, work hard and strive,” said Fernandez, also the Benilde Center for Sports Development Director.

“If success comes along the way, you just have to return or give back, whenever possible.”

Founded in June 2002, the POA is an independent body that acts on behalf of Filipino participants who have competed in the major international multi-sport event.

The POA is affiliated with the World Olympians Association, which is accredited by the highest sports authority, the International Olympic Committee.