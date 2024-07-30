DPWH aims to cut MM flooding by 80%

Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan on Tuesday said the government aims to mitigate flooding in Metro Manila by 70 to 80 percent on the back of the ongoing and upcoming drainage projects.

In an interview with Palace reporters, Bonoan said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed the Department of Public Works and Highways in their sectoral meeting at the Palace to not only address the flow of floodwaters but to initially impound the floodwaters in the watersheds.

“We believe that by addressing the drainage program and related concerns, we can mitigate 70 to 80 percent of the flooding problem in Metro Manila,” Bonoan told reporters.

He said that while a significant portion of the problem could be resolved, not all flooding issues would be completely addressed within the current administration’s term.

“The President’s plan for us is to maximize whatever we can accomplish during the remaining years of this administration,” Bonoan added.

He pointed out that projects like the Marikina Dam and the Karaniaki spillway had been part of the master plan since the time of former President Marcos Sr. but had faced delays due to socio-political issues.

Despite these challenges, Bonoan remained optimistic about making substantial progress after he admitted that the master plan on flood management in Metro Manila was not even 30 percent completed more than a decade after it was approved.

In 2012, the Aquino administration approved a

P351-billion flood management master plan to address the flooding issues in the National Capital Region. The plan was considered the “most expensive and ambitious” of its time.

‘This is the master plan that we are implementing. The components laid out in the master plan are still in place.’

Then Public Works Secretary Rogelio Singson said the full implementation of the flood control plan would only be achieved by 2035 due to its scope and the scale of infrastructure required.

Recently, typhoon “Carina,” tropical depression “Butchoy” and the enhanced southwest monsoon caused widespread flooding, swollen rivers, landslides, and soil erosion in various regions, leading to loss of lives and property damage.

Critical of projects

Following these weather events, several senators criticized the flood control projects, noting that these initiatives received substantial funding in the national budget each year.

When asked if the current administration plans to continue with the flood control master plan initiated during the Aquino administration, Bonoan affirmed that it remains in effect.

“This is the master plan that we are implementing. The components laid out in the master plan are still in place,” Bonoan said at the Malacañang press briefing.

He noted that the plan includes the construction of additional dams and the Manggahan control gate to manage the floodwaters from the Sierra Madre mountain range and Laguna Lake.

Bonoan pointed out that these are mega-projects that require substantial resources and economic viability.

“We have approximately three and a half years left in this administration to advance these projects. Ideally, they would continue beyond our term,” Bonoan said.

The DPWH chief also emphasized that previous flood control programs had a significant impact, noting that the floodwaters during “Carina” receded more quickly than they did during typhoon “Ondoy” in 2009.

Bonoan highlighted the importance of a holistic approach to flood mitigation, combining immediate engineering interventions with long-term river basin management.