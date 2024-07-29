Amsterdam Rainbow Dress sashays to the Philippines

The installation is a dress made of the national flags of countries where being LGBTQ+ or LGBTQ+ acts are illegal, punishable by imprisonment, torture and even death. When a country adopts LGBTQ+ inclusive legislation, its flag is replaced with a rainbow flag. The dress, which has a diameter of over 16 meters or 52 feet, is made up of 68 flags, the bodice made from the city flag of Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands. The European country is notable in LGBTQ+ history, being the first to legalize same-sex marriage.

The Amsterdam Rainbow Dress traces its roots to the Euro Pride/Amsterdam Pride 2016. At the Pride Walk parade held on the opening day on 30 July, flags of 75 countries where homosexuality was illegal in 2016 were carried. These flags were afterwards presented to Arnout van Krimpen, Jochem Kaan, Oeri van Woezik and Mattijs van Bergen, who spearheaded the creation of the dress with volunteers from COC Nederland, a LGBTQ+ organization, and the Amsterdam Museum. The Amsterdam Rainbow Dress was unveiled on 5 August 2016. It has been brought to many parts of the world and was used in many art photography projects, with the aim of raising awareness on the global struggle of the marginalized community and of advocating for acceptance and equal rights.

The Philippines is one of countries that the dress is brought to, bringing more significance to Love Laban 2 Everyone: Pride PH Festival 2024 on 22 June in Quezon City.

According to organizer Pride PH, a network of LGBTQ+ groups, and the Amsterdam Rainbow Dress Foundation, the “presence of the Amsterdam Rainbow Dress at this year’s Pride highlights the international solidarity for LGBTQl+ rights, reminding us that the fight for equality transcends borders.”

“With the world’s eyes on the Philippines, it is imperative that we seize this moment to pass laws that are inclusive of the LGBTQI+ community and persons of diverse SOGIESC (sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics),” they further stated.