Let’s get ready to Brembo

There is no doubt that Filipinos are among the most passionate when it comes to taking care of their vehicles. That is why auto aftersales is a very important factor in car ownership locally.

Not surprisingly, brand consciousness is a common trait among Filipino car owners — they always want to equip their vehicles with nothing but the best when it comes to auto parts and products.

Thus, Italian brake manufacturer Brembo has easily built a huge and loyal following among Filipino car enthusiasts.

Most known in recent years as a brake solutions provider for racing cars, the brand is now a top choice for brake replacements, whether the vehicle is a supercar or a popular SUV or sedan.

“Every car deserves Brembo,” said Ian Bangayan, president of BSB Junrose Corporation, local partner of Brembo products.

Through the leading parts distributor, Brembo is able to bring its range of products and help improve car brake performance of vehicles across the country.

To better understand the superior braking performance of Brembo products, BSB Junrose has identified these factors that guarantee the Italian brand’s unrivalled braking authority.

A disc brake’s braking torque is determined by the ideal radius, the clamp force of caliper, and friction coefficient. Size matters — the larger the diameter of disc, the greater will be the braking torque.

Wider pads are also ideal as those facilitate proper disposal of heat and lower the tendency of the braking system to face. Ask the BSB Junrose or its partner stores trained experts for more guidance.