Gov’t agencies get calamity funds

Various government agencies have been allocated calamity funds for emergency relief and rehabilitation following the seasonal monsoon and typhoon “Carina,” according to House Minority Leader Marcelino “Nonoy” Libanan.

In a statement on Sunday, Libanan revealed that the General Appropriations Act of 2024 has earmarked P20.5 billion for the calamity fund. This fund will support cash aid, shelter assistance, and the repair and restoration of essential public infrastructure, including school buildings, hospitals, roads, bridges and seaports.

Libanan emphasized that these rebuilding activities are expected to generate construction-related jobs, benefiting low-income households.

Among the agencies receiving Quick Response Fund (QRF) allocations for disaster recovery are: Department of Education (P3 billion), Department of Social Welfare and Development (P1.75 billion), Department of Public Works and Highways (P1 billion), Department of Agriculture (P1 billion), Department of Health (P500 million), Department of National Defense (P500 million), Philippine Coast Guard (P75 million), Philippine National Police (P50 million), Bureau of Fire Protection (P50 million).

Libanan noted that the calamity fund will also replenish the QRF allocations for various departments as needed.