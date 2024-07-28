French cybercrimes team acts on doxing of Israeli athletes

PARIS, France (AFP) — France’s cybercrime unit (OFAC) is pushing to get private data on several Israeli athletes competing in the Paris Olympic Games removed from social media, police sources said Saturday.

Data including blood test results and login credentials were published on Telegram on Friday in an apparent doxing cyberattack, the sources said. Doxing is the malicious publication of private details online.

Hackers also leaked personal information revealing Israeli athletes’ military status on social media Thursday.

The doxing activity was reported to Pharos, which is part of France’s OFAC.

That led OFAC to start action to get the relevant platforms to remove the data, said a source close to the case.

Israel on Thursday warned France of potential threats from Iran-backed groups against Israeli athletes and tourists during the Paris Olympic Games.

“There are those who seek to harm the festivities of this joyous event,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz told his French counterpart in a letter, copies of which were released to the media.

“We currently have assessments of potential threats from Iranian terror affiliates and other terrorist organizations aiming to carry out terror attacks against members of the Israeli delegation and Israeli tourists during the Olympics.”