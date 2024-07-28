Bad weather-stricken Pinoys now at 3.6M

The combined effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat, typhoon “Carina” and tropical depression “Butchoy” have already affected 3,628,500 people, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The number comes from 971,667 affected families, of which 42,673 have temporarily taken shelter in 1,025 evacuation centers.

Central Luzon has the highest number of affected barangays, with 863 affecting 634,570 families, or over two million people.

Meanwhile, the recorded fatalities climbed to 28 — of which four were reported in Zamboanga Peninsula, two from Central Luzon, and one each from Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Bangsamoro Region and Metro Manila.

All the deaths from these areas have been validated. Eighteen deaths are, on the other hand, pending validation: 11 from Metro Manila, five from CALABARZON, and one each from Ilocos Region and Bangsamoro Region.

Four people were reported hurt, and four were still missing.

A total of 343 road sections and 24 bridges were affected, of which 98 and 9 are impassable, respectively.

Damaged houses were tallied at 720, amounting to P2.6 million. Likewise, 68 infrastructures were destroyed with an estimated cost of P171.6 million.

A total of 105 municipalities were declared under a state of calamity, of which 57 are from Central Luzon, 24 from CALABARZON, 17 from Metro Manila, three from MIMAROPA, two from SOCCSKSARGEN, and one each from Ilocos Region and Davao Region. P141 million worth of aid has been extended to affected families, said the NDRRMC.

Based on the latest assessment of the Department of Agriculture, damage and losses to local production are now estimated at P612.62 million, which have been reported in rice, corn, high-value crops and livestock.

A total of 25,448 farmers were affected, with an output volume loss of 11,928 metric tons. The agri-areas affected were 28,201 hectares, of which 8,192 ha, or 29.05 percent, are unrecoverable.