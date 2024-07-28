Almost 2,000 families in Narvacan receive relief post-Carina

NARVACAN, Ilocos Sur – A total of 1,840 families affected by Typhoon Carina received relief food packs yesterday from the provincial and local government units.

The distribution on Sunday was led by Governor Jerry Singson, Narvacan Vice Mayor Carlos Valera, and members of the provincial board. More than 400 families in Barangay Abuor alone benefited from the distribution.

On the previous day, DSWD relief goods from the office of Cong. Kristine Singson Meehan were also distributed. In Barangay Nanguneg West, 235 families benefited, and in Barangay Nanguneg East, 60 families received aid, making a total of 295 families. Additionally, 850 families in Barangay San Pedro, including evacuees and displaced families, received assistance, according to Vice Mayor Valera.

The distribution of relief goods in Barangay Nanguneg was a collective effort by Mayor Pablo Sanidad, Vice Mayor Valera, and other government officials. They joined in the loading of the relief goods using boats as the area was isolated.