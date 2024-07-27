WPS modus vivendi holds

A resupply operation for troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal was completed on Saturday with “no untoward” incident after protagonists China and the Philippines agreed on a scheme to prevent confrontations, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The country’s rotation and re-provisioning (RoRe) mission to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea came a week after the Philippines and China “reached an understanding or an arrangement” on how to maintain the peace and prevent hostile engagements.

During the mission, the military utilized a civilian vessel, the MV Lapu-Lapu, that was escorted by a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel, the BRP Cape Engaño.

“No untoward incident was reported,” the DFA said in a statement.

“It was the first RoRe mission conducted under the ambit of the understanding reached between the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China on principles and approaches for the conduct of RoRe missions to Ayungin Shoal to avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations, without prejudice to national positions,” it said.

The DFA maintained that the recent mission within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) was “lawful and routinary.”

A Philippine Navy sailor lost a thumb when a Chinese vessel intentionally rammed the Philippines’ rigid hull boats, attempting to block the resupply operations last 17 June.

On Friday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) post-Ministerial Conference with China in Vientiane, Laos, where they noted Manila and Beijing’s “long history of traditional friendship.”

Wang, nevertheless, warned that China will “respond resolutely” to any violation by the Philippines of the recent deal to calm tensions between the two countries.

Manila is locked in a longstanding territorial row with Beijing over parts of the strategic waterway through which trillions of dollars worth of trade passes annually.

Last week, the two sides agreed to a “provisional arrangement” for resupply missions to Filipino troops stationed at Ayungin or Second Thomas Shoal, which was the focus of violent clashes in recent months.

Wang called on the Philippines to “honor its commitments” under the deal rather than “backtracking or creating complications,” according to a readout of his meeting with Manalo.

“Otherwise, China will definitely respond resolutely,” he said.

Speaking to reporters late Friday, Manalo said he hoped Beijing would keep its side of the bargain.

“If the parties implement, and we hope China implements the agreement, then we’ll be able to resupply our military personnel on the ship without any obstruction,” he said.

“I think that would be an important step forward in diffusing tensions and hopefully lead to other areas of cooperation on the South China Sea,” Manalo added.

The two diplomats met in the Laos capital, Vientiane, the host of the ASEAN foreign ministers meeting that came amid high tensions over the South China Sea.

Blinken on Asia tour

The US’ top diplomat Antony Blinken arrived in Laos on Saturday for talks with ASEAN foreign ministers and he will also meet with Wang.

Blinken has prioritized a “free and open” Asia-Pacific region — a thinly veiled criticism of China’s regional economic, strategic and territorial ambitions.