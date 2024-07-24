Japan’s best at Botejyu

The lore of the Seven Samurai Iron Chefs comes alive at Botejyu in the miniature Venice Grand Canal at Bonifacio Global City, where diners can now savor the masterful creations of seven of Japan’s best chefs.

Two samurai iron chefs Satoshi Sasaki and Takayuki Osanai, recently took over the kitchens of several Botejyu restaurants in Metropolitan Manila, whipping up superior, distinct takes on Japan’s most beloved items in the washoku.

Satoshi Sasaki, a fifth-generation head chef and Oko Samurai Iron Chef, is a demonstrated expert at contemporary teppanyaki meals. He has won numerous honors in Japan, including the Made in Osaka 2020 and the Public Store Review 2019 and 2020.

Since 2012, Takayuki Osanai, the Tempura Samurai Iron Chef, has consistently received a Michelin Star. Since 2015, he has been Sanai’s owner-chef. He renowned for making tempura that is perfectly balanced between crunchy and soft with each bite.

The head chef of Sapporo Nishiyama Ramen in Singapore and Japan, Masahito Ito, the Ramen Samurai Iron Chef, brings his expertise to Botejyu.

California Rolls Uramakiya in Akasaka, Tokyo, is owned by Shuichiro Kukuchi, the Sushi Roll Samurai Iron Chef. He chairs the Japan Uramaki Association. His professional experience with restaurants—such as Matsuhisa in Athens, Matsuhisa in Mykonos, Shiki in Sydney, Samurai in Zurich, and Shishi-Mon in Las Vegas — has polished his skills in making sushi rolls.

The Donburi Samurai Iron Chef Yoshihito Iwamoto is known for his ability to arouse the senses. He pushes the boundaries of cuisine and sparks culinary desires while thrilling the palate.

He owns and operates Osaka Koraibashi Kitcho as its chef. The Onigiri Samurai Iron Chef is aslo an executive chef at Kurita in Osaka, a volunteer at the Chef’s National Qualification, and a member of the Food Coordinators Association of Japan. He introduces one of the most well-known Japanese classics, demonstrating the genuineness and traditional cooking of his highlighted meals with its own special style.

Executive chef at Basta Hiro and the first chef to spearhead Japan’s Italian culinary revolution, Hiro Yamada is a creative samurai iron chef. Additionally, he served as executive chef at Ristorante Hiro and received the Gambero Rosso award from an Italian gourmet magazine for “Most Promising Chef of the Year.” He is also Infinito Hiro’s owner-chef. He was the personal chef of Italian Prime Minister Amato for the Okinawa G8 Summit, among other extensive experiences.

The collaboration with Botejyu features an inventive menu meticulously curated to showcase the finest in Japanese cuisine.

From tempura to okonomiyaki, ramen and sushi, the Michelin-star level of tradition, grace and precision is infused in every meal in this intimate setting.

With 99 locations around the Philippines, Viva Foods International-owned chain of restaurants maintains its position as the go-to option for Japanese-food enthusiasts looking for a tasteful fusion of tradition and innovation.

The Botejyu Philippines 7 Samurai Iron Chef campaign was introduced early this year to capture the Filipinos’ discerning palate by combining the narrative-rich regional flavors and sheer traditional Japanese culinary talent, while increasing the Filipinos’ understanding of Japanese culture and cuisine.

Viva Foods International is an affiliate of the Viva Entertainment Group.