MVP Group to develop Lapu-Lapu Expressway

The MVP group of companies, through its subsidiary, the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC), will partner with Lapu-Lapu City Government and Premium Megastructures Inc. (PMI) in the construction of the Lapu-Lapu City Expressway (LLEX).

This was confirmed yesterday to the DAILY TRIBUNE by CCLEC president and general manager Allan Go Alfon.

“Yes we’re finalizing the agreement with this with CCLEC operator of CCLEX as the partner,” Alfon said in an exclusive interview.

He cited that it will be a joint venture and a Public Private Partnership (PPP).

“Yes... contributions or sharing still to be finalized,” he stressed.

The construction of the LLEX aims to reducing travel time to the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) from Cordova, where the CCLEX is located.

Mayor Junard Chan disclosed that a memorandum of understanding with PMI, Manny Pangilinan group will be signed anytime now.

He added that MVP group has the “capacity and capability” to build the project.

The P25-billion project, which has been twice delayed due to documentation issues and alignment revisions, is expected to resolve traffic congestion in Barangays Marigondon and Calawisan areas in Lapu-Lapu City.

The project will connect the Pilipog Bridge, which connects the town of Cordova to Lapu-Lapu City, going to MCIA.

The skyway will start in Barangay Babag 2, passing through the Mactan Economic Zone, Mactan Aviation Road and Barangays Pajac,Buaya, Bankal and Ibo then ending in Pusok.