Photos

CLASSROOM REPAINTED

LOOK: DepEd Sec. Sonny Angara, Mandaluyong Rep. Neptali Gonzales II, Mandaluyong Vice-Mayor Menchie Abalos, and MMDA General Manager Procopio Lipana repaint a classroom at the Mataas na Paaralang Neptali A. Gonzales (MPNAG) during the Brigada Iskwela in Mandaluyong City on 23 July 2024. | via Analy Labor