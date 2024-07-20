What flood control projects?

This newspaper is lucky enough to be headquartered in a city whose flood control project has worked wonders. Now, as to what city that is, that would not be the subject of this scuttlebutt because that’s a dead giveaway.

We wish we could say the same in some other parts of the Metro where the La Niña phenomenon, even though it has yet to fully commence, is now being felt despite their own flood mitigation measures.

Floodwaters have continued to rise in the streets of some cities during heavy downpours, prompting many taxpayers to ask: “Whatever happened to the flood control projects and road repairs that used up billions of the people’s tax money that was meant to ease our yearly burden?”

Who’s to blame for this — the LGUs or the Department of Public Works and Highways? We wonder if the non-stop dredging during the summer was indeed for flood control or to locate the elusive Yamashita treasure.

Unmask the fake journos

This journalist reminded Bureau of Customs (BoC) officials on Friday about the government’s transparency policy, emphasizing that public office is a public trust.

The “lecture” came in response to the reluctance of some BoC officials in the Limay and Mariveles Subport to engage with the press, a stark contrast to the openness of their predecessors.

Atty. Kriden Balgomera, the newly designated district collector of the Port of Limay, acknowledged the need for transparency and stated his commitment to implementing it in the office.

However, he highlighted a critical issue: The presence of fake journalists.

“There are some fly-by-night members of the media, masquerading as journalists, but (are) pure extortionists,” Balgomera explained as he called on the National Press Club to take action against the impostors.

But legitimate journalists have expressed disappointment with the new BoC leaders, recalling the tenure of former Collector William Balayo, who was known for his accessibility and was, thus, dubbed the “darling of the press.”

Despite these challenges, Friday morning at BoC Limay appeared more normal, a contrast to the tense atmosphere of the past, often likened to a “war zone” due to the unnecessary presence of armed men.

The hope is that a renewed focus on transparency will foster a more cooperative relationship between BoC officials and the press, ultimately curbing illegal activities.