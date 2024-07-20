OPPO launches AI-powered Reno12

OPPO has pulled out all the stops for a star-studded weekend to introduce its latest marvel, the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G, with brand ambassadors Nadine Lustre and David Licauco, at launch events in SM City Sta. Rosa and SM City Pampanga.

In Laguna, Nadine shared her excitement about the Reno12’s Ultra-Clear Camera System featuring a 50MP main camera and its sleek design.

“OPPO Reno Series has always been the best for photography. With the AI Eraser 2.0, my photos are perfect and clean, maintaining my feed’s minimalist aesthetic,” she enthused.

Over in Pampanga, David Licauco charmed his audience with insights into the Reno12’s intuitive AI features.

“The AI technology makes taking photos and videos so easy and enjoyable. I can shoot, edit, and post instantly!” he declared, highlighting the AI Studio’s creative filters.

The events showcased the Reno12’s cutting-edge features, including the powerful AI Eraser 2.0 with a “Remove People” function and the Smart Lasso tool, perfect for on-the-go editing.

Fans also enjoyed interactive games and activities, demonstrating the phone’s capabilities, from AI LinkBoost to the robust 5000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge.

Adding their personal touches, Nadine and David visited OPPO Brand Stores to explore the brand’s comprehensive after-sales services, emphasizing OPPO’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

The Reno12 boasts a large and immersive 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for a butter-like viewing experience.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, offering reliable performance for everyday tasks and gaming. Likewise, it comes with 8GB of RAM for multitasking and 256GB of storage for all your photos, videos, and apps.

As mentioned before, the 5000mAh battery provides ample power, while the 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging ensures you can quickly get back to using your phone.