GOV'T LEADERS MEET TO TACKLE ILLEGAL POGOs

LOOK: Government officials including DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil, Pagcor CEO and Chairperson Alejandro Tengco, PAOCC Chief Gilbert Cruz, and representatives from various agencies gathered at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Saturday for a crucial discussion with local government units. The focus was on "Interfacing on Peace and Order and Public Safety Issues" to address the proliferation of illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). | via Analy Labor