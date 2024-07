Photos

SONA 2024 SEND-OFF

LOOK: NCRPO chief P/MGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. and QCPD director PBGen. Redrico Maranan lead the ceremonial send-off of troops at the QCPD headquarters inside Camp Karingal in Quezon City on Friday, 19 July 2024, as part of the preparation for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 22 July. | via Analy Labor