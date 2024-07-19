Cebu-Bohol transmission test slated

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) will conduct a test-energization of its 230-kilovolt transmission line on 20 July 2024.

In a statement, the NGCP said that the project, originally slated for December completion, was finished five months ahead of schedule.

NGCP regional affairs lead specialist Mike Ligalig clarified that the activation is a test, with full energization expected later this week.

The project was fast-tracked to be ready for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address on Monday as the line is expected to address Bohol’s growing power demand, especially with the resurgence of tourism.

The 27-kilometer submarine cable between Argao, Cebu and Maribojoc, Bohol can transmit up to 1,200 megawatts of power.

Meantime, Department of Energy Undersecretary Rowena Guevara earlier cited that Bohol’s power demand surged to 130 megawatts in May from 90 megawatts the previous month, a nearly 50 percent increase due to tourism.

To recall, Bohol has suffered frequent power outages due to damage to transmission lines and power generation facilities in Leyte caused by storms and earthquakes.