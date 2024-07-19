Canada’s Silverman leads Barracuda

LOS ANGELES, California (AFP) — Ben Silverman fired 10 birdies with just one bogey to pile up 19 points and take a two-point lead over Kelly Kraft in the first round of the US PGA Tour Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California on Thursday.

Canada’s Silverman, seeking a first US PGA Tour title, shook off an opening bogey at the 10th hole of the Tahoe Mountain Club course, where he birdied seven of his last nine holes to rocket to the top of the leaderboard.

At the par-four first, his 10th hole, his 191-yard second shot left him less than foot for birdie, and he notched his last points of the day with a 22-foot birdie at the eighth.

Silverman said he tried not to focus on the Modified Stableford scoring format, which awards points for birdies and eagles and subtracts them for bogeys and worse.

“You try to put the points out of your head and just focus on making birdies and adding up your score normal,” said the 36-year-old ranked 120th in the world.

“You get rewarded for birdies and the points kind of take care of themselves.”

Kraft also had an early bogey, at the second, but he was promptly back on track with an eagle — worth five points — at the par-five third.