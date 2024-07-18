End of road for hackers: NBI nabs syndicate members over website pilferage

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested members of a syndicate allegedly responsible for hacking government websites.

The arrest of “Newbiexhacker” in Tagaytay City on 8 July paved the way for the discovery of a file that was code-protected and contained sensitive information stolen from the data base of the Philippine Navy.

The suspect said the data was sent to him by “HAXINJA,” who also had the access code for the data.

Under the supervision of the NBI-Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD), the confidential informant and “HAXINJA” established communication via phone call where they agreed to collaborate on a project called “E-Commerce Website.”

“HAXINJA” confirmed that he had in his possession the pass code to access a Philippine Navy file and said he would give the code during their meeting which was set for 16 July in Cagayan de Oro City.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago directed CCD operatives, in coordination with the

NBI-NEMRO and representatives of the Philippine Navy, to hatch an entrapment operation which resulted in the arrest of “HAXINJA” after he gave access to the hacked file, which was confirmed to be a strictly confidential document.

It was discovered that the other files in the flash drive of the subject contained multiple documents and photos obtained from the data base of the Philippine Navy.

Santiago said that on the same day, another hacker, “D4rkJ1n,” was arrested in Cubao, Quezon City by CCD operatives.

Earlier, “D4rkJ1n” was traced to an office on EDSA in Makati. However, upon arrival of the operatives, he attempted to flee on a motorcycle taxi. After a brief chase, “D4rkJ1n” was apprehended at the intersection of EDSA and Main Avenue in Cubao.

“HAXINJA” underwent inquest proceedings for violation of Section 4(a)(1) and Section 5(ii) of RA 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012) and Section 29 of RA 10173 (Data Privacy Act of 2012).

On the other hand, “D4rkJ1n” was charged with violating Section (a)(5) of RA 10175 and Section 33(a) of RA 8792 (Electronic Commerce Act of 2000).