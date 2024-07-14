Shell gears up to empower Philippine fleets for a ‘sustainable future’

Robust industry expansion fueled by steady economic growth means new challenges for fleet operators in the Philippines, who find that they now face ever-growing problems in 2024.

Worsening traffic not just in the National Capital Region but across the country is dramatically affecting the total cost of ownership of commercial vehicle fleets.

The growth of the logistics industry is also a problem because it means industry players must keep their prices competitive. More than ever, a thoughtful and deliberate approach is the key to operating a viable and sustainable fleet.

Recognizing the current realities of the transport industry, Shell Pilipinas Corporation organized Shell FutureCast: Transport of Tomorrow, an exclusive event designed to empower fleet operators in the Philippines with the insights and tools they need to optimize their operations.

“Today’s event holds significant importance as we gather to explore and discuss the future of transportation,” said Chris Alli, head of Shell Fleet Solutions and Commercial Road Transport.

“The theme, ‘FutureCast: Transport of Tomorrow,’ is particularly relevant as our industry is on the brink of revolutionary changes driven by innovation and sustainability. As we look ahead, it’s clear that the transportation sector is poised for unprecedented transformation.”

In addition to the day-to-day issues of traffic, vehicle maintenance, and even finding and retaining good and reliable drivers, there is now the added factor of global climate change, and the necessity of energy transition.

“As a result of global climate change a lot of companies are starting to decarbonize. The path towards decarbonization is going to be long but it’s going to be felt,” said Jonas Marie Dumdum of the Nomura Research Institute.

Jackie Famorca, Shell Pilipinas vice president for lubricants, said: “The future of transport is not just a concept — it is a dynamic and ongoing journey that requires our continuous effort, innovation and commitment.

“Let us take the insights and inspirations from today and apply them to our daily endeavors, driving positive change and making a tangible impact on the world.”

