The story of the Filipino in Sweden

The Philippine Embassy in Sweden, which recently launched a Filipiniana library, has since been steadily increasing its book titles as it endeavors to bring second- and third-generation Filipinos who were born and have made Sweden their home, become more familiar and aware of their roots.

The embassy has been particularly keen to attract young Filipino, Filipino-Swedish kids by way of bringing in picture books, story books, toys and games that cater to these younger set.

Books also dealing with Philippine culture, history, heritage, values, myths and legends are also featured in the library’s growing collection.

Currently, the Library carries a collection of children’s books in Filipino and English and will continue to build its collections to include books which will cultivate a better understanding of Philippine history and heritage.

The Library welcomes donations of Filipiniana books and other educational materials.