Taiwan brings smiles

Taiwan in the Philippines’ Project Ligaya has successfully brought smiles to 200 children from five different orphanages recently in Bustos, Bulacan.

The recent charitable event spread love and charity, promoted Taiwanese culture and provide children with a unique experience.

Children from Willing Hearts Orphanage Inc., Bethany House Sto. Nino Orphanage, Philippine Children’s Mission, Bahay at Yaman ni San Martin De Porres Inc., and Nazareth Home for Children learned how to make Taiwanese lanterns and enjoyed playing typical Taiwanese night market games.

Taiwanese snacks were also served, allowing the children to taste the famous treats that many look forward to when visiting Taiwan.

Traditional Taiwanese toys were introduced, sparking curiosity and excitement among the children.

The event’s goal was to promote Taiwanese culture, creating a lasting impression on the children and encouraging them to consider educational and work opportunities in Taiwan.

The initiative helps Filipino children build a brighter future through these cross-cultural exchanges.

The children were welcomed to the event by minister Dustin Yang of the Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines.

Yang emphasized the importance of strengthening the relationship between Taiwan and the Philippines and expressed hope that the children might have the opportunity to study or work in Taiwan when they grow up.

Bulacan governor Daniel Ramirez Fernando sent his words of appreciation and support for the event. Also present to celebrate with the children were Manila Economic Cultural Office Director Tomas Guno and Hermosa Bataan Mayor Antonio Joseph Inton.

The success of Project Ligaya was made possible by the generous contributions of nearly 80 Taiwanese donors from around the world and the dedicated efforts of 100 volunteers from both the local community and the Taiwanese community living in the Philippines.