Japanese foreign minister's statement on 8th anniversary of South China Sea Arbitral Award

Eight years since the issuance of the Arbitral Tribunal’s award as to the disputes between the Republic of the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China regarding the South China Sea

STATEMENT BY FOREIGN MINISTER KAMIKAWA YOKO:

Today, eight years have passed since the issuance of the Arbitral Tribunal’s award as to the disputes between the Republic of the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China regarding the South China Sea.

The Tribunal’s award is final and legally binding on the parties to the dispute, the Philippines and China, under the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Upholding and reinforcing the free and open international order based on the rule of law will be the benefit of all countries, large and small. Based on this recognition, Japan highly appreciates the position of the Government of the Philippines, which has consistently complied with the award and shown its commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes in the South China Sea.

The claim by China that it will not accept the award is against the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, in particular UNCLOS, and undermines the rule of law in the international community. Japan strongly hopes that the parties’ compliance with the award will lead to the peaceful settlement of disputes in the South China Sea.

Japan renews its objection to maritime claims in the South China Sea that are inconsistent with UNCLOS. On this occasion, Japan also reiterates serious concern over repeated actions which obstruct the freedom of navigation and increase regional tensions including recent dangerous actions that resulted in damage to Filipino vessels and injuries to Filipinos onboard.

As reaffirmed with the Philippines at the Second Japan-Philippines Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting on July 8th 2024, Japan strongly opposes any unilateral attempts to change the peacefully established status quo by force or coercion and calls on China to abide by the final and legally-binding 2016 award on the South China Sea.

Japan will continue working in coordination with the international community such as ASEAN Member States and the United States to maintain and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law, recalling various initiatives such as the Joint Vision Statement from the Leaders of Japan, the Philippines, and the United States in April 2024 and Apulia G7 Leaders’ Communiqué in June 2024.