P180-M relief supplies pre-positioned for Region 3 for rainy season

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Friday that the government has already pre-positioned at least P180 million worth of relief supplies for the entire Region 3 in preparation for the rainy season.

Marcos announced in his speech during the distribution of presidential assistance in Aurora as Central Luzon often experiences heavy rains and flooding during the season.

The state weather bureau, PAGASA, declared last 29 May the start of rainy season in the country. PAGASA also expects that approximately two to three tropical cyclones are likely to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this month.

"As the rainy season approaches, your government is prepared for any potential impact," Marcos said.

"We have pre-positioned relief supplies worth more than P180 million for the entire Region 3," Marcos added.

In a significant move to strengthen flood defenses in Aurora, Marcos also announced the completion of the Aguang River Flood Control Structure Project in Baler.

The flood control structure is expected to provide much-needed relief to residents of Baler, a town frequently affected by flooding. The project aims to protect both lives and property, ensuring the safety and well-being of the local population.

"The Aguang River Flood Control Structure Project in Baler has also been completed," he said. "This will help prevent severe flooding and significant damage caused by the overflowing of the Aguang River," Marcos added.

During the event, the President handed over farm machinery to local farmers and fisherfolk, aiming to enhance agricultural efficiency in Aurora. Additionally, he distributed P10,000 each to 10 selected beneficiaries from the province.

Moreover, the provincial government of Aurora received P10 million to support local development projects aimed at improving the quality of life in the province. Each attendee also received five kilograms of rice.