The First Lady’s Corner: Towards accessible healthcare

CLARK FREEPORT — First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the groundbreaking for the Clark Multi-Speciality Medical Center (CMSMC) on Wednesday. Mrs. Marcos also attended the turnover of several Bagong Pilipinas mobile clinics here.

“The Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Center was ordered established by the President and we are commencing its construction now,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said in Filipino.

Herbosa said the deployment of the mobile clinics is aligned with the “Universal Healthcare program reaching all Filipinos across the country.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was followed by the turnover of 14 mobile clinics to the provinces in Regions 1 and 2 and the Cordillera Autonomous Region.

The units will be deployed to the Ilocos provinces, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Apayao, Cagayan, Quirino, Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya.

The mobile clinics boast of medical and diagnostic equipment that allow the delivery of nearly complete healthcare services.

Also at the ceremony were Pampanga Governor Delta Pineda, Vice Governor Lilia Pineda, Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc. Executive Director Filipina Laurena and Clark Development Corp. president Agnes VST Devanadera.

Devanadera said the event showcased the unwavering commitment of the administration in providing quality healthcare services to every Filipino.

She said the speciality center would rise in an area of 5.7 hectares. It would include renal, pediatric and medical arts departments.